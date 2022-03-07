WATCH: ‘2 Good 2 Be True’ teaser shows start of KathNiel’s unlikely romance

SOON. Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla team up for their teleserye comeback '2 Good 2 Be True.'

KathNiel fans, how excited are you for '2 Good 2 Be True?'

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla have been blessed with a new teaser of 2 Good 2 Be True, the real-life couple’s teleserye comeback in four years.

The 55-second video released on Sunday, March 7, reveals more of Kathryn and Daniel’s characters, which are slightly different from their glammed-up versions shown in the first teaser. It hints at a developing love story between the two after getting acquainted at a crime scene in a hotel and in several other locations.

But it leaves the audience questioning the possibility of true love amid lies and deception. “Sa mundo na puno ng budol, 22o pa ba ang true love? 2 Good 2 Be True malapit na,” the caption read. (In a world full of lies and deception, is true love real? 2 Good 2 Be True, coming soon.)

Aside from the teaser, ABS-CBN’s RGE unit also released behind-the-scenes photos of the series’ lock-in taping, which began in October 2021.

22o ang promise! Here’s the 2 Good 2 Be True behind the scenes photos. Maraming salamat, mga Kapamilya! ❤️💙💚#2G2BT #KathNiel pic.twitter.com/SSSbzp7Rp0 — RGE Unit (@rgeunit) March 3, 2022

On her Instagram account, lead actress Kathryn shared several photos from the filming of their series. In one post, she posed with co-star Ronaldo Valdez, whom she called her “favorite actor.”

2 Good 2 Be True serves as the love team’s primetime teleserye after their fantasy series La Luna Sangre, which aired in 2017. Both Kathryn and Daniel have said that they specifically chose a romantic comedy for their next project, saying that they’re hands-on with this series.

Gloria Diaz, Irma Adlawan, Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, Smokey Manaloto, Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, Pamu Pamorada, Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach are included in the cast. There is no premiere date yet for 2 Good 2 Be True.

Kathryn and Daniel last starred in the digital movie series The House Arrest of Us which aired from October 2020 to January 2021. They also recently released a 90-minute documentary to mark their 10th anniversary as a love team. – with reports from Euna Regaspi/Rappler.com

Euna Regaspi is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.