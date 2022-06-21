2 actors of Netflix’s ‘The Chosen One’ die in car crash, 6 others injured

The show’s production is indefinitely postponed following the tragic van crash in Mexico

MANILA, Philippines – Two cast members of the upcoming Netflix series The Chosen One died, while six other members from the cast and crew were injured after a van accident on Mexico’s Baja California Sur peninsula on Thursday, June 16.

According to Netflix’s statement to USA TODAY, the accident happened as the cast and crew were on the way to the local airport from Santa Rosalía when their van crashed and flipped near Mulegé.

The two actors who died in the crash were Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar. The survivors of the accident are reportedly in “good condition” and recovering at the hospital.

According to another report from Deadline, friends of the deceased actors demanded a thorough investigation of the car crash.

“This is a plea for justice for these deaths. This was no ordinary accident, the cast had been complaining openly about the logistical and transport issues faced in this production, calling it illogical, unreasonable, ignorant, and stupid,” wrote Rick Zazueta, friend of the actors and novelist, in a Facebook post about the accident.

He also mentioned that the conditions of the van were unfit for transport with “easily identifiable signs of danger” such as worn-out tires, noisy brakes, loose steering wheel, and faulty seat belts.

Netflix and the show’s production company Redrum released their official statements to Deadline saying that they were saddened by the news of the “unfortunate accident.”

The Chosen One, adapted from a comic book series titled American Jesus, is a story about a 12-year-old boy who learns that he is the reincarnation of Jesus Christ and is destined to save humankind.

The production of the show has been temporarily shut down until further notice by Redrum after the tragic crash. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.