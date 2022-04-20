Hong Kong actress Franchesca Wong apologizes over Filipina brownface controversy

BROWNFACE. Actress Franchesca Wong, seated in the center, wears brown make-up to portray a FIlipina domestic worker in the show 'Barrack O'Karma 1968.'

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Franchesca Wong has apologized for wearing brownface to portray a Filipina on a Hong Kong TV show.

“I sincerely apologize to all who have been negatively affected in any way by the seventh chapter ‘Jei Hei’ of the Barrack O’Karma 1968 drama series, and my role in it,” she said in a statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday, April 20.

“I genuinely have no intention to disrespect or racially discriminate any ethnic group, please forgive me for getting it wrong,” she said.

“I am truly sorry that my insensitivities have offended and hurt. I am committed more than ever to using my acting for the good of the community,” she added.

The actress and the show faced criticism after a video circulated showing her applying brown make-up to her legs and speaking in what sounded like an exaggerated Filipino accent.

TVB, the network carrying the show previously said, “It was never our intention to show disrespect or to discriminate any nationality in any of our programs.”

Brownface and blackface are considered problematic for depicting people of color as stereotypes. Historically, they were used in minstrel shows where white actors painted their skin to mockingly portray people of color. – Rappler.com