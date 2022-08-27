‘Alchemy of Souls’ confirmed for part 2

CONTINUED. 'Alchemy of Souls' is confirmed for a second part.

The cast and crew of the K-drama have reportedly already begun filming

MANILA, Philippines – The tvN Korean drama Alchemy of Souls is slated for a second part!

According to a Soompi report, the cast and crew of the fantasy historical K-drama had already begun filming on Friday, August 26.

The second part of the series will run for 10 episodes. It is slated for a December premiere.

“Part 2 of Alchemy of Souls is set to air in December,” a source from the K-drama said.

A Korean media outlet also reported that Go Yoon-jung, who plays Naksu, is set to replace Jung So-min, who plays Mu-deok, as the female lead. However, the K-drama’s production team declined to comment on this to avoid potential spoilers.

“There are still two episodes left, so it’s difficult to answer because it will be a spoiler,” they expressed.

Jung So-min’s agency Blossom Entertainment provided a similar response.

“We ask for your understanding that we aren’t able to tell you whether she’ll be in part 2 or not because it could be a spoiler for part 1,” the agency said, according to another Soompi report. Go Yoon-jung’s agency MMA issued the same statement.

The series’ cast will still retain their original roles in part 2.

The news comes just a few weeks after Alchemy of Souls went on a weeklong hiatus in early August to improve the quality of its remaining episodes.

The last episode of Alchemy of Souls will air on August 28 on tvN and Netflix.

Written by the Hong Sisters, Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy historical K-drama that follows Naksu, a powerful warrior whose soul gets trapped in the body of Mu-deok, a blind woman. As she goes on to work as a servant for Jang Uk, a man from a noble family, she secretly teaches him how to fight in the process.

The K-drama stars Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Hwang Min-hyun, Shin Seung-ho, Yoo Jun-sang, Yoo In-soo, Oh My Girl’s Arin, and Lee Ha-yul, among many others. – with reports by Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.