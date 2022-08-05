‘Alchemy of Souls’ to take week-long hiatus before new episodes

The tvN K-drama, which also airs on Netflix, is taking a short break from airing regular episodes for a reason

MANILA, Philippines – The tvN K-drama Alchemy of Souls, which also airs on Netflix, will go on a weeklong hiatus starting August 8 to improve the quality of the latter half of the series, according to a Soompi report.

“Alchemy of Souls will air episodes 15 and 16 normally this weekend (August 6 and 7) and then take a one-week break (August 13 and 14) to enhance the level of completion for the second half,” a source from the K-drama said, according to the report.

On August 13, a highlight reel covering the K-drama’s central plot will be televised in place of a regular episode, and on August 14, a broadcast featuring its main cast will go live.

Alchemy of Souls will return to its regular viewing schedule on August 20 and 21.

Written by the Hong sisters, Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy historical K-drama that follows Nak-su, a powerful warrior whose soul gets trapped in the body of Mu-deok, a blind woman. As she goes on to work as a servant for Jang Uk, a man from a noble family, she secretly teaches him how to fight in the process.

Its cast include Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Hwang Min-hyun, Yu Jun-sang, Yu In-soo, Oh My Girl’s Arin, and Lee Ha-yul, among many others.

Alchemy of Souls’ first episode aired on June 18. It is televised by tvN every weekend at 9:10 pm, KST. New episodes also come out weekly on Netflix. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.