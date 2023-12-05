LOOK: Alden Richards appears on ‘It’s Showtime’ with Sharon Cuneta

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'It's an honor to be here. Kaya rin po ako nandito ngayon is to really show na tama na 'yung network wars or the misunderstandings,' Richards says.

MANILA, Philippines – In an iconic crossover episode, Alden Richards made his first-ever appearance on ABS-CBN’s noontime show It’s Showtime on Monday, December 4.

“What’s up madlang people?” Richards greeted the crowd with It’s Showtime’s famous saying.

Richards admitted that even if he is signed under GMA Network, he would still watch It’s Showtime from time to time anyway. He also said that his appearance on the show signifies the end of the “network wars” between GMA Network and ABS-CBN.

“It’s an honor to be here. Kaya rin po ako nandito ngayon is to really show na tama na ‘yung network wars or the misunderstandings. Kasi isa lang naman ang gusto nating gawin eh, ‘yung mapasaya ang mga tao,” he said.

(I’m here to show that there will be no more network wars or misunderstandings because we all share one goal: making people happy.)

Richards started out as a guest co-host on It’s Showtime’s rival noontime show Eat Bulaga! in 2015 but transitioned to becoming a regular host soon after. He eventually went on to be paired with Maine Mendoza or Yaya Dub – becoming one-half of one of the Philippines’ most popular love teams: AlDub.

Richards was joined by Sharon Cuneta, who also appeared on the noontime show for the first time, to promote their upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) film Family of Two (A Mother and Son Story).

The film is a “heartwarming story” between the titular character Matty and his mother. Directed by Nuel Crisostomo Naval and written by Mel Mendoza del Rosario, the film was first announced in June and will be making its debut at the 49th MMFF in December.

Richards spoke about the message he and Cuneta aim to impart through their upcoming film. He admitted that growing up, he would get embarrassed when his mom would show affection to him around his friends.

“Hahayaan niyo bang mangyari ‘yun, and then by the time na kayo na ‘yung maghahanap no’n pagtanda natin, huli na ang lahat. So ‘wag natin sayangin ang mga moments natin kasama ang mga magulang natin, especially our moms,” he said.

(You let that happen, and then by the time you start to look for that yourself when you get older, it’s too late. So let’s not waste the moments we have with our parents, especially out moms.)

Richards and Cuneta’s guesting on It’s Showtime comes around six months after ABS-CBN and GMA Network signed a momentous deal to air it’s Showtime on GMA’s free-to-air channel Good Television. – Rappler.com