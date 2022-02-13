Aleck Iñigo, Rica Kriemhild are evicted from ‘PBB’ adult edition

The February 12 eviction night also serves as the first live episode since Toni Gonzaga’s departure from the reality show

MANILA, Philippines – Aleck Iñigo and Rica Kreimhild ended their journeys as housemates for Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 adult edition on Saturday, February 12, after receiving the lowest number of “save votes” among the four nominees.

“Most Valuable Rider ng Las Piñas” Aleck received 5.02% votes in the final tally, while “Dolce Amore Daughter ng Italy” Rica received 4.55% only. Saved from eviction are housemates Basti Macaraan and Katleen Agir, who garnered 19.06% and 11.75% votes, respectively.

Aleck and Rica are the third and fourth evictees of this edition, following Thamara Alexandria and Andrei King.

The February 12 eviction night is also the first live episode since it was announced that Toni Gonzaga, who hosted the show since 2005, has left the show. During the start of the episode, the show reintroduced their host lineup: Enchong Dee, Robi Domingo, Melai Cantiveros, Kim Chiu, and Bianca Gonzalez.

The edition featuring the adult housemates started on December 27, following the end of the celebrity edition, wherein volleyball player Alyssa Valdez and singer Anji Salvacion were named the Top 2. The Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10 is the 16th edition of the reality show.

It follows a group of people living together in one house for a set period of time, completing different challenges throughout. Housemates are eliminated every week, until a winner is declared in the season finale. – Rappler.com