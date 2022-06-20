‘Alice in Borderland’ season 2 adds 6 new cast members

Meet the cast members for Heiya, Kyūma, Banda, and more!

MANILA, Philippines – We’re going back down the rabbit hole as Netflix’s Alice in Borderland adds six new cast members for season two.

On Sunday, June 19, Netflix announced that Yuri Tsunematsu is joining the series as Heiya, Tomohisa Yamashita as Kyūma, Hayato Isomura as Banda, Kai Inowaki as Matsushita, Katsuya Maiguma as Yaba, and Honami Satō as Kotoko.

“An action survivor, a seasoned player, a mysterious wild card,” teased Netflix. Additional details about the characters have yet to be shared.

The new cast announcement comes after Netflix released the first three still images from season two. “The next stage of the game has begun,” they wrote.

The next stage of the game has begun. ALICE IN BORDERLAND Season 2 is coming soon to Netflix #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/O6XZOCeC8l — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 6, 2022

The first-look photos feature main characters Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Yuzuha Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) sporting new gear for their next adventures.

Netflix earlier disclosed that the upcoming season will feature the characters who survived season one facing even more difficult challenges.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 premieres this December — and the 10 characters who survived Season 1 are back to face even more difficult challenges in Season 2. pic.twitter.com/na0RBuhrFX — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2022

Alice in Borderland, adapted from a manga of the same name, is a sci-fi thriller that follows the story of Arisu, a “listless, jobless, and video-game-obsessed young man” who finds himself in a dystopian Tokyo where he must play dangerous games to survive. There, he meets Usagi, a young woman navigating the games alone.

Its first season premiered in December 2020. Alice in Borderland season two is slated for a December 2022 release. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.