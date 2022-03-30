‘Alice in Borderland’ season 2 to premiere in December 2022

ALICE IN BORDERLAND. The Netflix series gives update on its second season.

Kento Yamazaki says the upcoming season is 'bigger than ever'

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix announced that the second season of Alice in Borderland has wrapped up production and is targeting a December 2022 release date.

The cast announcement video uploaded on Wednesday, March 30, shows the 10 surviving members who won the games of the first season sharing their excitement over returning for another season.

“You’ve waited long enough – it’s almost time to return to the games,” Netflix captioned its post.

you’ve waited long enough – it’s almost time to return to the games. ALICE IN BORDERLAND season 2 has officially finished shooting! pic.twitter.com/DvW6TtgWh0 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) March 29, 2022

Kento Yamazaki, who plays Ryohei in the show, teased fans on what to expect in the upcoming season. “We had these really large-scale scenes everyday and the world of the show is bigger than ever,” he said.

Tao Tsuchiya added, “Each shot has big set pieces, like explosions. I was able to experience it like my character Usagi, in those realistic scenes. Every day was such a valuable experience for me. I felt it was a really enjoyable time.”

Aside from Yamazaki and Tsuchiya, Nijiro Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, Yutaro Watanabe, Tsuyoshi Abe, Sho Aoyagi, and Riisa Naka are also starring in the second season.

Based on a popular sci-fi thriller manga of the same name, Alice in Borderland follows Arisu, a “listless, jobless, and video-game-obsessed young man” who finds himself in a dystopian version of Tokyo where he must play dangerous games to survive. There, he meets Usago, a young woman navigating the games alone.

Its first season premiered in December 2020 and Netflix said that the series made it to the Top 10 watches in Malaysia, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, France, Portugal, Austria, and Greece, among others. – Rappler.com