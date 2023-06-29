‘Among Us’ animated series in the works

The hit social deduction game will finally be brought to life on the small screen

MANILA, Philippines – That’s pretty sus, isn’t it? CBS Studios will be adapting the popular social deduction game Among Us into an animated series, in partnership with Innersloth.

The collaboration was confirmed on Thursday, June 29.

“Hello, we’re making an animated television show,” the game’s official Twitter account said.

The series will reportedly stay true to the game’s premise, which revolves around an alien shapeshifter infiltrating a crew to create chaos, sabotage the ship, and eliminate everyone on board.

As per Variety, the show’s official logline reads, “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.”

The series will be animated by Titmouse, the studio behind shows such as Star Trek: Lower Decks and The Legend of Vox Machina. No specific network or streaming platform has been attached yet to the series, but discussions are reportedly still ongoing.

Owen Dennis, the creator of Infinity Train, will serve as the show’s creator and executive producer, according to a statement from Innersloth.

Among Us, the multiplayer cooperative casual game serves as the inspiration for the animated series. In the game, Crewmate players must work together to uncover the hidden Impostor and repair the ship’s damage.

The game gained traction during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, reaching the top of the charts on both Google Play and the iOS app store in numerous countries and accumulating millions of active monthly users.

A release date for the Among Us animated series has yet to be announced. – with additional reports from Jacob Maquling/Rappler.com

