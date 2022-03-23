‘And Just Like That’ renewed for season 2 at HBO Max

'And Just like That…our sex life is back,' executive producer Michael King says about the reboot's renewal

MANILA, Philippines — HBO Max announced on Tuesday, March 22 that Sex and the City revival series And Just Like That will be renewed for a second season.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors. The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That…our sex life is back,” executive producer Michael King said in a statement.

Details on the second season’s plot, official cast, production timeline, or release date have not been confirmed yet.

The first season of the series followed the lives of the three original characters of Darren Star’s Sex and The City –Carrie Bradshaw played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Miranda Hobbes played by Cynthia Nixon, and Charlotte York played by Kristin Davis, as they navigate the realities of life such as love, fashion, menopause, and dating apps in their 50s. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, did not appear in the new series.

The series premiered last December on HBO Max and became its most-viewed series premiere of a new original and ranked top 10 across all its movie and series debuts.

The series also stars Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sara Ramirez, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. The series is directed by Michael King, Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia, and Nisha Ganatra, and Parker, Nixon, and York are among the show’s executive producers.

The original Sex and the City series ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 until 2004. – with reports from Samantha Onglatco/Rappler.com

Samantha Onglatco is a Rappler intern under the Life & Style and Entertainment section.