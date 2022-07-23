Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira to reunite for ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off series

MANILA, Philippines – Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira announced during the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, July 22, that a spin-off series for The Walking Dead will drop in 2023!

The spin-off will replace the Rick Grimes film, Lincoln’s character on the show, that had initially been planned for release.

Reportedly kicking off with six episodes in 2023, the series will center upon Rick Grimes and Michonne’s love story.

“Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead…. And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before?” the spin-off’s description reads.

Lincoln and Gurira, who respectively played policeman Rick Grimes and badass zombie killer Michonne on The Walking Dead, will serve as the spin-off executive producers, while Scott M. Gimple, who wrote and produced the original series, will be its showrunner.

The news comes just months before The Walking Dead ends its television run this year after running for 11 seasons. The exact release dates for the spin-off have yet to be announced by AMC Network.

“Michonne and this [The Walking Dead] family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing The Walking Dead fans something truly special, is just glorious. I can’t wait to pick up the katana again,” Gurira said.

In episode 13 of The Walking Dead’s 10th season, Michonne set out to search for Rick after stumbling upon his shoes and phone in a storeroom – evidence that he might still be alive. Since then, Michonne’s whereabouts have remained unknown.

On Saturday, July 23, Gurira shared a snapshot of her and Lincoln on Instagram, with the caption, “We’re back.”

Other than the upcoming Michonne and Rick Grimes love story, The Walking Dead currently has six spin-offs. The first two, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead World and Beyond, premiered in 2015 and 2020, respectively. Tales of the Walking Dead will go live on AMC on August 14, while Dead in the Water, a web series based on Fear the Walking Dead, is available to watch on YouTube. A 2023 release is also being targeted for the two remaining spin-offs.

First aired on October 31, 2010 by AMC Network, The Walking Dead is a TV series that follows a group of survivors’ quest for safety after a zombie apocalypse. It is based on the comic series of the same name by Robert Kirkman.

The apocalypse series’ known living characters are played by Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Lynn Collins, Okea Eme-Akwari, Paola Lazaro, Cassady McClincy, Josh McDermitt, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and many more. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.