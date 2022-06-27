WATCH: ‘Spy x Family’ trailer for Part 2 teases new character

Catch Loid, Yor, and Anya on your screens again this October along with a new antagonist!

MANILA, Philippines – Missing your favorite fake family already? The trailer for Part Two of the action-comedy anime Spy x Family just dropped and teased an October 2022 return!

The news comes after the last episode of Spy x Family Part One aired on Netflix on Saturday, June 25.

The suspenseful 40-second teaser features Loid, Yor, and Anya Forger embarking on a new mission to stop the terrorist bombing attack. “I’m absolutely done with war,” Loid says.

Meanwhile, a new character will finally make his first appearance in the Netflix anime – Keith Kepler, the minor antagonist behind the terrorist attacks. “I’m going to blow you all away!” he exclaims as Anya hurries to stop the perpetrators.

Yor is later depicted protecting a terrified Anya in an alley from an unidentified assailant. “Let’s end this,” Loid says as he rips off his cover and prepares to pull his gun’s trigger.

A final release date for Part Two has yet to be announced.

Spy x Family is an action-comedy anime based on Tetsuya Endo’s manga series of the same name. It follows the story of Westalian spy Agent Twilight who must assume the identity of Loid Forger to discreetly complete his missions.

To lessen the chances of getting caught, Loid adopts Anya, an orphan, and enters a fake marriage with Yor, a city hall employee. Unbeknownst to him, his new daughter is a psychic and his new wife is an undercover assassin. With their skills, they help Loid finish his spy tasks. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

