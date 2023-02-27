‘An honor’: Barbie Forteza, David Licauco pay tribute to their characters in ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra’

MANILA, Philippines – Following the end of the hit GMA historical-fantasy series Maria Clara at Ibarra, co-stas Barbie Forteza and David Licauco took to social media to memorialize their characters Klay and Fidel.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, February 26, Forteza shared a behind-the-scenes photo from one of her last scenes to express her sentiments for her character. “Higit sa lahat, maraming salamat sayo, Klay. Marami tayong pinagdaanan pero nalagpasan natin ang lahat ng iyon. Tunay kang kahanga-hanga. Saludo ako sayo,” she wrote.

(Most of all, thank you very much, Klay. We have been through a lot but we have overcome it all. You are truly amazing. I salute you.)

Forteza portrayed Klay, the Gen Z nursing student who wakes up and finds herself in the world of Rizal’s novels Noli Me Tangere and El Filibesturismo. From being apolitical about the Philippines’ current situation, Forteza’s character in the series has grown to be more patriotic.

Forteza then expressed her gratitude to GMA for trusting her to portray the character, and paid her respects to the production team behind the show.

“Salamat po sa [GMA Network] na naglakas loob gumawa ng ganitong kahalagang proyekto at sa pagkaloob sa akin na gampanan si Maria Clara Infantes,” she said. (Thank you to [GMA Network] for having the courage to do such an important project and for giving me the role of Maria Clara Infantes.)

“Hindi po biro ang pinagdaanan natin sa paggawa ng palabas na ito pero dahil sa sipag at tiyaga ninyong lahat, napakaganda ng kinalabasan.” (It’s no joke what we’ve gone through to make this show, but because of the hard work and perseverance of all of you, the outcome is very good.)

The actress ended her post by giving her thanks to all those who watched and enjoyed

In a separate post, Licauco also looked back on being part of the project through an Instagram post on Saturday, February 25, calling it a “once in a lifetime opportunity.” Licauco, who had a breakthrough role in the series, shared some photos with his co-stars.

“It has been an absolute honor playing the role of Fidel,” he wrote. “I am forever grateful.”

Fans were also quick to notice that Licauco had hinted on a potential sequel after he ended the post with: “Fidel signing off…for now.”

Maria Clara at Ibarra, a GMA series that dramatizes Rizal’s novels, has received praise for its vision of instilling nationalism among its viewers. It started airing in October 2022 and ended on February 24.

It also starred Dennis Trillo, Julie Anne San Jose, Tirso Cruz III, Manilyn Reynes, Juan Rodrigo, and Rocco Nacino. – with reports from Kenzie Sy/Rappler.com

Kenzie Sy is a Rappler intern.