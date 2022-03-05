Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards to star in ‘Start-Up’ PH remake

CO-STARS. Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards are set to star in the Philippine remake of 'Start-Up.'

MANILA, Philippines – Hit K-drama Start-Up is getting a Philippine remake, and Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards are set to star.

The show will be produced by and air on GMA Network, which Bea transferred to in July 2021. According to GMA, lock-in taping for the series will begin in April.

Start-Up originally aired on Korean network tvN from October to December 2020, with Philippine viewers watching via Netflix. The show tells the story of an ambitious young woman who dreams of becoming the next Steve Jobs. She finds herself caught between two men: the shy founder of a tech start-up, and an acerbic team leader at another start-up company.

The original cast included Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, and Kim Seon-ho.

The remake is Bea and Alden’s first project together. They are also set to star in the Philippine adaptation of the 2004 Korean movie A Moment to Remember. – Rappler.com