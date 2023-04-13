‘Big Bang Theory’ confirms new spin-off series

MANILA, Philippines – The Big Bang Theory universe isn’t going anywhere! Warner Bros. Television announced that a new spin-off comedy series is in the works, with executive producer and co-creator Chuck Lorre at the helm once again.

According to a Variety report, the new show is set to premiere on Max, which is Warner Bros.’ upcoming rebranded streaming platform that combines Discovery+ and HBO Max.

Details such as the plot, cast, or production timeline have not been released yet. However, it is confirmed that the hour-long comedy series will be “based on the Big Bang Theory universe.” This will be the second spin-off series done by Chuck Lorre, after 2017’s Young Sheldon, which is currently on its sixth season.

The popular CBS sitcom aired for 12 seasons and 12 years starting 2007 until May 2019. The Emmy-winning sitcom followed the daily lives of nerdy and quirky friends Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Amy (Mayim Bialik), Howard (Simon Helberg), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), and Raj (Kunal Nayyar). – Rappler.com