Billy Crawford, Chito Miranda, Julie Anne San Jose, SB19’s Stell are ‘The Voice Generations’ coaches

MANILA, Philippines – GMA has revealed the much-awaited roster of coaches for their singing competition show The Voice Generations.

Billy Crawford, Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda, Julie Anne San Jose, and Stell of P-pop powerhouse SB19 were announced as the mentors for the upcoming series. “Meet the superstar coaches who are ready to fight it out,” the show announced on Friday, June 9, alongside a teaser video of the four coaches.

In the teaser, each coach also shared what they’re looking forward to in the singing show. “This competition is all about the voice. And it’s also about choosing the right coach,” Billy said.

Meanwhile, Chito said that “diskarte, bilib sa sarili, at tamang atake sa bawat kanta (finesse, self-confidence, and the right treatment for every song” will be the key to winning. Julie Anne assured candidates that she knows “how to hone (them) to become the best.” “Together, we will be limitless,” she said.

Stell also promised that he’ll share with his mentees everything he knows. “But you have to choose me. Stell is the name, winning is my game,” he said.

Dingdong Dantes will be hosting the show. A premiere date for the singing competition has yet to be announced.

The Voice Generations is the latest spin-off of The Voice franchise. Unlike the main competition, The Voice Generations features groups of at least two members that come from different generations. Each group must also have pre-existing relationships, such as families or friends, to become part of the competition.

The competition is open to all natural-born Filipino singing duos and groups seven years old and above. Members should at least have a five-year age gap.

Auditions for the show started on April 20. According to a GMA article, the last day of auditions will be on June 15 at GMA Network Studios. – Rappler.com