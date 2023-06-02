WATCH: ‘Black Mirror’ releases season 6 trailer 

NEW SEASON. Aaron Paul is among the cast of the new season of hit anthology series 'Black Mirror,' set to return in June.

MANILA, Philippines – Sci-fi anthology Black Mirror is back with a sixth season, and the hit series released its official trailer on Wednesday, May 31, teasing “five new films, five new worlds, five new realities, five new nightmares.”

The two-minute trailer for its sixth season starts off with a preview of the show’s first new episode entitled “Joan Is Awful.” In the episode, Joan and her partner are seated in front of their television looking for a new film to watch on Streamberry – an imitation of streaming giant Netflix, which carries Black Mirror. The couple discover a new drama that is seemingly based on the life of Joan, in which she is portrayed by Salma Hayek.

Play Video

Alongside Hayek, the trailer reveals a star-studded cast including Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Michael Cera, Anjana Vasan, Danny Ramirez, Josh Hartnett, and Rob Delaney.

True to its brand of featuring stand-alone dramas that explore twisted themes of techno-paranoia, Black Mirror will release four more episodes in addition to “Joan Is Awful” with suspenseful and peculiar plots: “Loch Henry,” wherein a couple discovers the shocking events of a local story in a Scottish Town; “Beyond the Sea” which follows a lost man on a mission; “Mazey Day,” centered on a troubled starlet pursued by paparazzi; and “Demon 79,” which involves a sales assistant tasked to do terrible things to prevent disaster.

The new season is slated for release on Thursday, June 15, on Netflix.

Black Mirror originally premiered on British network Channel 4 in December 2011 before it was bought by Netflix in 2016.

It has won several Emmy awards: Outstanding Television Movie; Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special; Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie; and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special. – with reports by Cheska Lingad/ Rappler.com