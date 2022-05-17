‘Black Mirror’ is finally returning with season 6

MANILA, Philippines – After almost three years of waiting, a new season of Black Mirror is finally on the way!

According to Variety, casting has already begun for the next season of Netflix’s hit dystopian thriller series. Season six’s episodes will be “more cinematic in scope, with each installment being treated as an individual film,” said Variety’s source close to the production team.

Although details are still kept secret, the Netflix series is expected to have more mind-bending episodes than season five, which just had three.

The last season of Black Mirror was released in June 2019 and starred Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Striking Vipers, Andrew Scott and Topher Grace in Smithereens, and Miley Cyrus in Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too.

Black Mirror is a British sci-fi horror anthology series created by Charlie Brooker and executive producer Annabel Jones. The series has produced 22 episodes over five seasons since 2011, along with an interactive film released in 2018 called Bandersnatch.

Some of Black Mirror’s most notable episodes include San Junipero, USS Callister, and Bandersnatch, which each won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie from 2017 to 2019.

Netflix and Black Mirror have yet to announce the release date of season six. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.