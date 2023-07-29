Bretman Rock, Pangina Heals, Maricel Soriano and more icons guest judge for ‘Drag Race PH’ season 2

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

GUEST JUDGE. Bretman Rock makes an appearance on the judging panel on the upcoming second season of 'Drag Race Philippines.'

The next season premieres on August 2

MANILA, Philippines – Drag Race Philippines spared no expense when they chose their extra special guest judges for the upcoming second season.

The show’s full trailer was released on Friday, July 28, and it introduced the star-studded lineup of guest judges, which includes Drag Race Thailand co-host Pangina Heals, internet star Bretman Rock, screen legend Maricel Soriano, showbiz darling Anne Curtis, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, socialite and fashion icon Tessa Prieto, singer and actress Kim Molina, and P-pop stars Almira and Mylene Cercado of Fourth Impact.

Play Video

The trailer also showed snippets of the showstopping runway looks, fierce performances, and werk room drama that’s about to come.

The upcoming season sees 12 drag queens competing for the crown and a cash tip of P1,000,000 and a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hils cosmetics. The competing queens include Arizona Brandy, Astrid Mercury, Bernie, Captivating Katkat, Deedee Marié Holliday, Hana Beshie, Matilduh, M1ss Jade So, Nicole Pardaux, ØV CÜNT, Tiny Deluxe, and Veruschka Levels.

Paolo Ballesteros is returning as host, while Kaladkaren and Jiggly Caliente take their seats as mainstay judges again. Jon Santos, Rajo Laurel, and BJ Pascual are also joining the panel as alternating judges.

Drag Race Philippines season 2 premieres on HBO Go on August 2. – Rappler.com