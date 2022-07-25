‘Bridgerton’ season 3 begins filming, adds new cast members

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, people of the Ton! Netflix announced that Bridgerton’s season three has officially begun production.

“I spy the makings of a new social season. By the looks of things, it would seem the third installment of Bridgerton is officially underway,” read the caption for a video of the cast members getting ready on set.

The 34-second video also teased at the end Penelope Featherington – played by Nicola Coughlan – sporting a stunning up-do and make-up, a look different from how she was presented in season two.

According to Shondaland, season three will focus on Penelope’s goal of finding a husband who could give her enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, while being as far away from her mother and sisters. She also finally gives up her long-held liking towards Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her in the previous season.

As Colin returns from his summer trip, he will be disheartened to find that sweet Penelope is giving him the cold shoulder. He tries to fix their friendship by helping build her confidence to find a new husband. Things are expected to get scandalous as Colin decides whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly or something else.

Bridgerton will also be introducing three new cast members for the upcoming season. Shondaland shared a behind-the-scenes of the filming of a royal ball, along with the introduction of the “new members of the Ton.”

Alert the Ton, we’re back in action! #Bridgerton Season 3 production is in full swing. pic.twitter.com/nNrnpJobsX — shondaland tv (@shondaland) July 20, 2022

Daniel Francis (Stay Close) will be playing the role of the charismatic Marcus Anderson. Sam Phillips (The Crown) will portray Lord Debling, who is said to be genial but with unusual interests. Lastly, James Phoon (Wreck) will join the cast as the handsome yet dim-witted Harry Dankworth.

The upcoming season will also welcome new showrunner and executive producer Jess Brownell, who will work alongside Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica.

Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn’s novel, The Duke and I, is a romantic, cheeky series set during the Regency Period in London that follows Daphne Bridgerton and her family as she makes her high-society debut in the competitive marriage market.

The first season, released in December 2020, focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the family, and her relationship with Simon Bassett. Meanwhile, the second season, which premiered in March 2021, followed Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest son of the family, in his search for a wife, which he found in Kate Sharma.

In Quinn’s novel, the third book revolves around the second child from the Bridgerton brood – Benedict, played by Luke Thompson. However, Netflix announced in May that the series’ third season will focus on Colin and Penelope, instead.

A release date for Bridgerton season three has yet to be announced. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern.