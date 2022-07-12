BTS documentary series, concert to air on Disney+

'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star' will include music and footage of BTS from the past nine years

LOS ANGELES, USA – Walt Disney Co. announced a deal on Monday, July 11, that will bring a documentary series and concert featuring K-pop band BTS to the Disney+ streaming service.

The series will debut on Disney+ next year and include music and footage of the South Korean group from the past nine years. Called “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star,” it will showcase “the daily lives, thoughts and plans” of the group’s members “as they prepare for their second chapter,” Disney said in a statement.

Last month, BTS announced the band was taking a break while members worked on solo projects.

Disney’s agreement with BTS management company HYBE also allows for Disney+ to run a recording of a stadium concert in Los Angeles in November 2021, the group’s first performance before fans after a two-year interruption forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the deal includes a reality show called In the Soop: Friendcation and featuring V from BTS, Itaewon Class TV star Seo-jun Park, Parasite movie actor Woo-shik Choi, singer and actor Hyung-sik Park and rapper Peakboy.

The show would follow the five friends “venturing on a surprise trip” and “enjoying a variety of leisure and fun activities,” Disney said.

Disney also would introduce new programming from other HYBE artists over the next few years, the statement said. – Rappler.com