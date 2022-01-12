‘Call My Agent!’ Philippine remake stars Angel Locsin and Edu Manzano

PHILIPPINE REMAKE. Angel Locsin and Edu Manzano are starring the upcoming Philippine adaptation of French show 'Call my Agent!'

MANILA, Philippines – A Philippine remake of hit French series Call My Agent! is happening, with Angel Locsin and Edu Manzano in lead roles.

According to Variety, production on the show will begin in April or May, with Erik Matti serving as director and showrunner. Erik’s frequent collaborator Dondon Monteverde will serve as executive producer, while Senedy Que, Jinky Laurel, and Chris Violago make up the writing team.

The eight-part series was ordered by HBO Go.

Call My Agent! is a 2015 comedy-drama that follows the lives of agents at Parisian talent firm Agence Samuel Kerr after the death of their founder. The series is currently available in the Philippines via Netflix.

The show will mark Angel’s acting comeback. She last appeared as the host of the ABS-CBN show Iba’Yan. Her last major acting gig was as the title character Rhian Bonifacio in the 2019 series The General’s Daughter.

Meanwhile, Edu is fresh off the success of the romance series Marry Me, Marry You, where he plays Emilio, the problematic father of the leading man Andrei, played by Paulo Avelino. The show premiered in September 2021, and is down to its last two weeks. – Rappler.com