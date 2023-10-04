Captivating Katkat is Drag Race PH season 2 winner

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In the finale episode, the transgender queen went up against Arizona Brandy in the final lip-sync challenge

MANILA, Philippines – A hearty condragulations goes to Captivating Katkat for winning the second season of reality television show Drag Race Philippines!

Captivating Katkat, a 35-year-old transgender woman from Mandaluyong, bested 12 contestants hailing from all over the Philippines. In the finale episode, she went up against Arizona Brandy in the final lip-sync challenge. Finalists M1ss Jade So and Bernie were eliminated in the prior lip-sync smackdowns. Meanwhile, Hana Beshie bagged Miss Congeniality.

For bagging the top spot, Captivating Katkat will receive P1,000,000, a year’s supply of Anastacia Beverly Hills cosmetics, a crown, and a scepter. She was crowned by season one winner Precious Paula Nicole.

This season also made history by having three transgender women – Captivating Katkat, Bernie, and M1ss Jade So – in the Final Four.

Drag Race Philippines season 2 premiered on August 2 on HBO Go. The rest of the drag queens who participated this season, in order of elimination, were Nicole Pardaux, Astrid Mercury, Tiny DeLuxe, Veruschka Levels, Matilduh, DeeDee Marié Holliday, Hana Beshie, and ØV Cünt. – Rappler.com