Cara Delevingne joins season 2 of ‘Only Murders in The Building’

MANILA, Philippines – Hulu’s critically-acclaimed mystery series Only Murders in The Building is confirmed for a second season, and actress and model Cara Delevingne is the latest addition to the show’s high-profile cast.

According to a Deadline report, the Suicide Squad and Paper Towns star will be playing Alice on the show, “a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.” Comedy veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as singer-actress Selena Gomez, are expected to return for a brand-new mystery in season two.

Only Murders co-creator John Hoffman said that season two began filming in November after its renewal was announced in September.

The hit true-crime dramedy quickly became Hulu’s most-watched original comedy series. Only Murders in The Building centers around three strangers Mabel, Charles, and Oliver who all live in the same apartment building called Arcovia in New York City. The three are suddenly bound together by their shared love for true crime podcasts after a mysterious death of a neighbor occurs. – Rappler.com