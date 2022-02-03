Killer cast! Christopher de Leon and more join international series ‘Cattleya Killer’

ENSEMBLE CAST. Christopher de Leon, Jake Cuenca, and Zsa Zsa Padilla are just some of the actors joining the cast of upcoming series 'Cattleya Killer.'

Christopher was part of the 1996 film 'In My Own Hands,' which the upcoming series is based on

MANILA, Philippines – The all-star ensemble cast of upcoming series Cattleya Killer was announced by ABS-CBN on February 3, and it reads like a who’s who of Philippine showbiz.

Christopher de Leon leads the ensemble. Christopher was part of the 1996 film In My Own Hands, which the show is based upon.

Christopher is joined by fellow showbiz veterans Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ricky Davao, and Nonie Buencamino.

Also starring are Jake Cuenca, Jane Oineza, Ria Atayde, Ketchup Eusebio, Frances Makil, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, and Jojit Lorenzo.

ABS-CBN previously announced that Arjo Atayde will be starring in the series, playing the titular serial killer who preys on women who have been unfaithful to their husbands. The role was played by Aga Muhlach in the original film.

The series will be directed by Dan Villegas, written by Dodo Dayao, and executive produced by Ruel S. Bayani. Production will begin in February 2022.

Cattleya Killer is slated for international release, though a premiere date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com