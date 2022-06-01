Jung Hae-in, Goo Kyo-hwan, Son Suk-ku to return for ‘D.P.’ season 2

Catch some old and new faces in season two of Netflix's ‘Deserter Pursuit'

MANILA, Philippines – Season two of Netflix’s action series Deserter Pursuit (D.P.) will see the return of old cast members Jung Hae-in, Goo Kyo-hwan, Son Suk-ku, and Kim Sung-kyun, as well as the addition of new actors Ji Jin-hee and Kim Ji-hyun, Netflix Korea announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 31.

“Their story is not over yet,” the caption wrote.

D.P. is based on webcomic Deserter Pursuit: Gaeui Nal by Kim Bo-tong. The series follows a military unit whose task is to track down soldiers who have abandoned their duties.

Jung Hae-in portrays Ahn Jun-ho, a newly recruited soldier who struggles to adapt to military life. Goo Kyo-hwan plays Corporal Han Ho-yeol, the D.P. squad leader. Meanwhile, Son Suk-ku stars as Captain Im Ji-sub and Kim Sung-kyun as Sergeant First Class Park Bum-gu.

Fans will also see new faces as Ji Jin-hee is set to play Goo Ja-woon, a chief legal officer, while Kim Ji-hyun will be playing Lieutenant Colonel Seo Eun.

D.P.’s first season aired in August 2021. Just a few months later, the series was confirmed for a second season in December. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.