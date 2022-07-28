EXO’s Sehun to star with Jo Joon-young, Jang Yeo-bin in new romance drama ‘All That We Loved’

CAST. Exo's Sehun, Jo Joon Young, and Jang Yeo Bin star in the series 'All that we loved'

The high school romance drama titled ‘All That We Loved’ is set to premiere in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Sehun of K-pop group EXO will be joining rising stars Jo Joon-young and Jang Yeo-bin in a new TVING drama series titled All That We Loved, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday, July 27.

설렘주의💕 하이틴 로맨스 드라마

<우리가 사랑했던 모든 것> 캐스팅 공개!



매력적인 농구 천재 '고유' #오세훈

묘한 분위기의 전교 1등 '고준희' #조준영

비밀 가득한 전학생 '한소연' #장여빈



티빙 오리지널 <우리가 사랑했던 모든 것> 2023년 #티빙 공개#우리가사랑했던모든것 #우사모 #TVING pic.twitter.com/UrvAxkoTlr — 티빙(TVING) (@tvingdotcom) July 26, 2022 “All That We Loved will be a new kind of teen drama incorporating elements of a mystery story,” TVING said in a statement. The drama was initially titled Love, Hara High School.



According to Soompi, the new high school romance drama will follow a love triangle between the 18-year-olds who will struggle to choose between love and friendship.



EXO’s Sehun will be portraying Go Yoo who is best friends with Go Joon-hee, played by Joon-young. Both of them will fall in love with Yeo-bin’s character Han Se-yeon, who is a secretive transfer student in their school.



The plot thickens as the top student Joon-hee receives a kidney transplant from his best friend and he experiences “cellular memory” syndrome. “According to the theory of cellular memory, memories and personal traits can be stored in organs other than the brain, so they can be inherited through organ donation,” wrote the The Korea Times.

Sehun is a rapper and singer from the boy group EXO. Aside from being known in the K-pop music industry, he has also previously starred in other Korean movies and dramas such as Now, We Are Breaking Up (2021) and The Pirates: Goblin Club (2022).

Jo Joon-young is an actor who debuted in 2020 in the drama series Live On. More recently, he starred in the Korean film A Year-End Medley (2021) and another romance series Dear.M (2022).

Meanwhile, Jang Yeo-bin is an actress known for her performance in the web series A Beauty of Revenge (2021).

The exact release date of All That We Loved has yet to be announced, but it is slated for a 2023 premiere. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com

Elle Guison is a Rappler intern