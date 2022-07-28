EXO’s Sehun to star with Jo Joon-young, Jang Yeo-bin in new romance drama ‘All That We Loved’

MANILA, Philippines – Sehun of K-pop group EXO will be joining rising stars Jo Joon-young and Jang Yeo-bin in a new TVING drama series titled All That We Loved, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday, July 27.
Sehun is a rapper and singer from the boy group EXO. Aside from being known in the K-pop music industry, he has also previously starred in other Korean movies and dramas such as Now, We Are Breaking Up (2021) and The Pirates: Goblin Club (2022).
Jo Joon-young is an actor who debuted in 2020 in the drama series Live On. More recently, he starred in the Korean film A Year-End Medley (2021) and another romance series Dear.M (2022).
Meanwhile, Jang Yeo-bin is an actress known for her performance in the web series A Beauty of Revenge (2021).
The exact release date of All That We Loved has yet to be announced, but it is slated for a 2023 premiere. – with reports from Elle Guison/Rappler.com
Elle Guison is a Rappler intern
