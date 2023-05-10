‘Cattleya Killer’ to premiere on Prime Video in June

MANILA, Philippines – Crime-thriller series Cattleya Killer will be available to audiences around the world as it premieres on streaming service Prime Video on June 1.

The show will then be available to viewers in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and other selected territories.

Play Video

Starring Arjo Atayde, Cattleya Killer is based on the 1996 film Sa Aking Mga Kamay, which tells the story of the titular serial killer who preys on wayward wives cheating on their husbands.

The series is set years after the events of the film, with Joven dela Rosa (Christopher de Leon, reprising his role), the man who cracked the Cattleya Killer case, now serving as NBI deputy director. Joven has two sons: Benjie (Jake Cuenca), who runs a center for traumatized women, and Anton (Arjo), who is one of Joven’s top NBI agents.

Their lives are thrown off-course when a body is found and the long-dead Cattleya Killer appears to resurface, and as the police reopen the investigation, dark secrets come to the fore and Anton of all people grows more and more suspicious.

The six-episode series is directed by Dan Villegas. It first premiered at MIPCOM Cannes in October 2022. – Rappler.com