Celeste Cortesi on special appearance in ‘Darna’ finale: ‘A new experience and challenge’ 

'Just like Darna, lumaban at patuloy na lalaban,' says the beauty queen

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi surprised fans when she made an unexpected appearance in the series finale of Mars Ravelo’s Darna.

In the episode aired on Friday, February 10, the beauty queen portrayed Kevnar, the Queen of Marte. Wearing a gold and black ensemble with violet vest, Celeste appeared before the show’s titular character, played by Jane de Leon, to thank her for protecting the planet.

The television stint came a month after her participation at the Miss Universe 2022 pageant, where she donned her own version of the superheroine costume for the pageant’s national costume segment.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, February 11, Celeste expressed her gratitude for being part of a series that “celebrates women empowerment.”

She added that taking on the role of Kevnar is “definitely a new experience and challenge” for her. “Just like any other challenge, I take it as an opportunity to learn and to grow,” she said.

While she didn’t confirm if this would mark the start of her foray into showbiz, Celeste emphasized that she’s thankful for any opportunity coming her way.

“It is true that when one door closes, another one opens, it’s all about seizing the moment and being grateful for the chance to work hard and to learn more about myself. Here is to new beginnings and to new adventures,” she said.

Mars Ravelo’s Darna also starred Janella Salvador, Joshua Garcia, Zaijian Jaranilla, and Iza Calzado. – Rappler.com