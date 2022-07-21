‘Classroom for Heroes’ to be adapted into anime series

MANILA, Philippines – Actas Studio has confirmed that an anime adaptation of Japanese light novel-turned-manga Classroom for Heroes is in the works!

Classroom for Heroes follows protagonist Blade, a powerful hero who lost his strength after an epic battle with the Demon Lord. The young man takes this as an opportunity to live a normal life as a commoner, going to school and making friends like other teenagers. He enrolls in Rosewood Academy, a school for aspiring heroes, but to keep up his disguise, Blade must nerf his full powers and blend in.

Shadowverse and Sket Dance director Keiichiro Kawaguchi will be directing the new anime project. Naoki Kayashi, known for her work in Citrus, will be in charge of scriptwriting. Kosuke Kawamura, popular for Remake Our Life! and ISLAND, will serve as chief animation director and character designer.

Classroom for Heroes started out as a light novel written by Shin Araki and illustrated by Haruyuki Morisawa. Its first volume was published under Shueisha’s Dash X Bunko light novel label in 2015. Eventually, Koara Kishida decided to create a manga adaptation of the novel, published under Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine in the same year.

Actas Studio has been producing anime since 1999. Some of their most notable works include Transformers: Armada (2002), Mermaid Melody Pichi Pichi Pitch (2003), Regalia: The Three Sacred Stars (2016), and Princess Principal (2017). – with reports from Bea Bertuldo/Rappler.com

Bea Bertuldo is a Rappler intern.