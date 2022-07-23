Coco Martin announces finale of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’

It's the end of an era – 'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano' is ending its run after seven years

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the end of an era! In a heartfelt video posted by Dreamscapes on Friday, July 22, actor Coco Martin announced that ABS-CBN’s FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano is finally coming to an end after seven years.

Walang hanggang pasasalamat sa inyong pagsuporta sa FPJ's Ang Probinsyano sa loob ng pitong taon. Hinding-hindi matatapos ang pagmamahal namin sa inyo kaya kapit lang sa huling tatlong Linggo.#FPJAP7 #FPJsAngProbinsyano pic.twitter.com/xx0jmq6BKj — DreamscapePH (@DreamscapePH) July 22, 2022

“Mga ka-probinsyano, dumating na po ang oras. Ang programang minahal ninyo nang pitong taon ay nalalapit na po ang pagtatapos,” said Martin, who plays the show’s titular character and lead protagonist Cardo Dalisay. He told viewers to “hang on” for the next three weeks.

(“The time has come. The program you loved for seven years is nearing its end.”)

Martin also expressed his gratitude to all the viewers who have consistently supported FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano after all these years. The show is down to its last three weeks before its grand finale, titled FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano: Ang Pambansang Pagtatapos, airs on television.

The latter part of the farewell video depicts an action-packed teaser for the finale, with chaos ensuing in the palace and a whole troop of armed forces being deployed for their first mission.

First aired on September 28, 2015, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano is the Philippines’ longest-running primetime television series. It tells the story of the untimely death of policeman Ador de Leon in a drug bust operation after being betrayed by a colleague. To seek justice for his late brother, Ador’s twin, Cardo Dalisay, assumes his identity and chases down the cops behind Ador’s death.

Other than Coco Martin, the series’ star-studded cast included the late Eddie Garcia, Lorna Tolentino, John Arcilla, Angel Aquino, Yassi Pressman, Jaime Fabregas, Tirso Cruz III, the late Susan Roces, and many more Filipino stars. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.