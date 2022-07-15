It’s official! ‘Criminal Minds’ is making a comeback

REVIVAL. Crime drama series 'Criminal Minds' will be revived for another season.

Paramount+ will be reviving the 2005 crime drama series with most of its original cast

MANILA, Philippines – Criminal Minds fans, rejoice! The iconic crime drama series will be returning to TV screens soon with its original cast in tow, after concluding its 15-season-long run in 2020, Paramount+ confirmed.

According to an E! Online report, the revival season will have 10 episodes, in continuation of the procedural drama’s finale that aired in 2019.

Show alum Joe Mantegna, who portrayed David Rossi, teased fans with a possible Criminal Minds comeback on his Twitter on Wednesday, July 13.

“Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds,” he tweeted with a photo of him on a set.

Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds pic.twitter.com/fz9nrigXIm — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) July 12, 2022

Criminal Minds veterans Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster are set to return to the crime scene, while Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not be back to reprise their roles.

Producer Erica Messer, who helmed the flagship series, will also be back to run the reboot as executive producer and writer, alongside Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon.

“For 15 seasons, Criminal Minds was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime – thrillingly. The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+,” Paramount+ president Nicole Clemens said in a statement.

The newest installment of Criminal Minds will be trying out a season-long arc instead of a more procedural series, and will be set in the pandemic.

“The FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down, one murder at a time,” the latest logline reads.

Production is set to begin in August. Paramount+ has yet to announce a release date and complete cast.

Criminal Minds is an American police procedural drama that revolves around the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU), an intelligent unit of FBI profilers that analyzes the country’s top criminal masterminds, in an effort to predict their next move.

The series ran from 2005-2020 and has hatched two spin-offs, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. – Rappler.com