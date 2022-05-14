‘Dynasty’ canceled after 5 seasons

The CW drama series, which is also on Netflix, will not be renewed for a sixth season

MANILA, Philippines – The CW drama series Dynasty will no longer be renewed for a sixth season, according to a Deadline report.

The reboot of the 1980s soap opera of the same name, which is also available to stream on Netflix, has been CW’s lowest rated series yet and recently ranked last in terms of audience viewers. The series will end with season five, which premiered in December 2021.

Dynasty lead star Elizabeth Gillies took to Instagram to say that she would be “saving the goodbyes for a later post” since the cast still has “12 fantastic episodes” for fans to enjoy, and six more to shoot.

Dynasty centers around the feuds, power plays, and drama between two of America’s richest families and the children – the Colbys and the Carringtons – who will do anything to keep control over their wealth. It stars Gillies (Fallon Carrington), Elaine Hendrix (Alexis Carrington Colby), Daniella Alonso (Cristal Carrington), Rafael de la Fuente (Sammy Jo Jones), Sam Underwood (Adam Carrington), Michael Michele (Dominique Deveraux), Eliza Bennett (Amanda Carrington), Grant Show (Blake Carrington), and more.

The modern-day series is created by Gossip Girl showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who partnered with Revenge’s writer-producer Sallie Patrick and Dynasty’s original creators Esther and Richard Shapiro.

Season one of Dynasty first aired on CW and on Netflix in 2017. The original primetime soap opera ran for nine seasons, from 1981 to 1989. – Rappler.com