FIRST LOOK: David Licauco, Barbie Forteza in ‘Maging Sino Ka Man’ remake 

MANILA, Philippines – Following the success of Maria Clara at Ibarra, GMA stars Barbie Forteza and David Licauco are set to make their primetime comeback as they’re confirmed to headline the remake of Maging Sino Ka Man.

On Monday, July 3, both stars took to social media to tease their fans about their latest project.

Forteza shared a photo from the series’ look test and captioned it with a line from the character Monique. “Soon on GMA Primetime,” she added.

“Ano ka ba naman, Carding?!” – Monique



Maging Sino Ka Man looktest today!



Licauco also shared the same photo and used the series’ title as his caption.

Additional details, such as other cast members and the target premiere date for the series have yet to be announced.

Maging Sino Ka Man is a romantic comedy action film that aired in 1991 and starred Robin Padilla and Sharon Cuneta. It follows Monique (played by Cuneta) pretending to be a different person named Digna after she escaped her home. But her lies start catching up with her after meeting Carding (Padilla).

Maging Sino Ka Man serves as Licauco and Forteza’s latest project together.

Although both had previously worked together on the television shows Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune, their love team BarDa was only formed following the success of the hit historical fantasy TV series Maria Clara at Ibarra, which aired from October 2022 to February 2023. Since then, they’ve also appeared in series Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko and Heartful Café, and the music video for “The Way You Look At Me.”

Licauco and Forteza are also filming their first movie together titled That Kind of Love. – Rappler.com