David Tennant, Catherine Tate to return to ‘Doctor Who’

The iconic pair are making their long-awaited return to 'Doctor Who,' just in time for the show's 60th anniversary in 2023

MANILA, Philippines – David Tennant and Catherine Tate are set to make their return to the sci-fi series Doctor Who, according to a BBC report.

Tennant first made his debut on the show in 2005 as The Time Lord’s 10th incarnation, but later announced his exit in 2009. Meanwhile, Tate starred as Doctor Who’s beloved companion Donna Noble.

The series’ screenwriter Russell T. Davies dropped hints regarding the iconic pair’s 2023 return in an Instagram post.

“THEY’RE BACK! The Doctor and Donna! But…how?! He wiped her memory! If she remembers, she’ll die!” wrote Davies.

The pair’s iconic return comes long after their last appearance in 2010 when the 10th Doctor had to wipe Donna’s memory to save her life.

Their exact roles in the show’s newest installment have yet to be clarified. It was previously announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa would continue the sci-fi hit’s legacy as the 14th Doctor Who.

The BBC’s Doctor Who first graced screens in 1963. The show was then rebooted in 2005 and is currently capping off its 13th season with Jodie Whittaker as the first female Time Lord, who is leaving the series this year. Doctor Who will return for its 14th season in 2023, which will be the show’s 60th anniversary. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.