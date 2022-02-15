‘Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba’ confirms season 3

THIRD SEASON. Hit anime 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' is getting another season.

MANILA, Philippines – The makers of hit anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba confirmed on Monday, February 14 that a third season is officially underway.

A 40-second teaser revealed that the third season will adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc. According to a report by Forbes, it should cover around 25 or so chapters of the manga, translating to about 10-12 episodes. Tanjiro’s adventures begin in this installment upon heading back to Swordsmith Village to get another new weapon.

#NEWS Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime adaptation confirmed! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uRAcsFWLct — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) February 13, 2022

The announcement for the third season came shortly after the end of the well-received second season, which aired its final episode on Sunday, February 13.

Demon Slayer became a global hit following its debut in 2019. Its sequel Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, which premiered in 2020 remains to be Japan’s highest-grossing film as of writing.

Based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko – the only survivors of a demon attack that killed their family. He sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister. It’s produced by Studio Ufotable.

A release date for the third season has yet to be announced. – with reports from Maria Leonor Euna Legaspi/Rappler.com

Maria Leonor Euna Legaspi is a Rappler intern under Life & Style and Entertainment section.