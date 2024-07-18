‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ exhibition in PH moves opening to July 27

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA. An exhibition based on the hit anime will come to the Philippines.

Organizers will send an email to those affected by the delay to ask about their desired new schedule of visit

MANILA, Philippines – Attention, Demon Slayer fans! The opening of the highly-anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba concentration exhibition in the Philippines has been delayed for a week, organizers announced on Wednesday, July 17.

Initially, the exhibition located at Level 3, Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City, was supposed to be available to the public starting Saturday, July 20. But, its opening date is now set for July 27 instead as organizers cited “unforeseen production challenges” as the cause of postponement.

“This delay ensures we can deliver the ultimate experience that meets our high standards and your expectations,” the statement read. The organizers apologized for the inconvenience it caused fans but stressed that the postponement is necessary for them to provide “an immersive and memorable experience.”

Those who booked tickets for July 20 to 26 will receive an email from the organizers. They will be asked to fill out a Google form regarding their desired new schedule of visit. To compensate for the inconvenience caused by the delay, those affected can also claim two items from the exhibit’s F&B booth during their visit.

Organized by PULP Spaces+, Muse Communication, ACO MEDIA, and Mediasphere Communication, the exhibition promises to bring to life the “unwavering determination of Tanjiro Kamado and the courageous battles fought by the Demon Slayer Corps.”

Visitors can enjoy life-sized replicas of key moments and immerse themselves in interactive displays.

The anime that stole hearts worldwide & shattered box office records is now brought to life! Sharpen your senses & explore the breathtaking world of Demon Slayer in reality through this immersive exhibition coming to PH.



The Demon Slayer Corps are waiting for your arrival ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/QN8Q0wfPHG — PULPSpaces+ (@PULPSpaces) June 10, 2024

Based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba follows Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, the only survivors of a demon attack on their family. He sets out to become a demon slayer to avenge his family and find a cure for his sister.

Demon Slayer became a global hit following its debut in 2019. Its sequel Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, which premiered in 2020, remains to be Japan’s highest-grossing film as of writing.

In July, it was announced that a trilogy of movies adapting the “Infinity Castle” arc from the hit manga is in the works. – with additional reports from Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Fore Esperanza is a Rappler intern.