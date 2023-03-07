LOOK: Dennis Trillo, Bea Alonzo to reunite in new series ‘Love Before Sunrise’

Bea says working with Dennis was one of her requests when she transferred to GMA

MANILA, Philippines — After 20 years, Dennis Trillo and Bea Alonzo will be returning as a pair in the upcoming series Love Before Sunrise.

Directed by Mark dela Cruz, the television series is a collaboration between GMA Network and Viu Philippines. It will also star Sid Lucero, Andrea Torres, Ruru Madrid, and Bianca Umali.

In a 24 Oras interview on Monday, March 6, Alonzo expressed that she is excited to start filming for the series, adding that working with Trillo was one of her requests to GMA.

“Ang isa sa mga ginusto ko talaga when I was about to sign with GMA, I asked kung pwede kung makatrabaho si Dennis and, of course, they said yes.”

(One thing I really wanted when I was about to sign with GMA, I asked if I could work with Dennis and, of course, they said yes.)

She also added that preparations for the show are underway. “Now that it’s coming true, syempre marami rin kaming preparations, like I’ve already received the script, so binabasa natin ‘yan, ginagawan natin ng background ‘yung character.”

(Now that it’s coming true, of course, there are a lot of preparations. I’ve already received the script, so we’re reading it and making character backgrounds.)

Additional details about the plot and the target release date have yet to be announced.

Alonzo and Dennis first worked together in the show K2BU, which aired on ABS-CBN in 2002. The two were also part of Star Magic Batch 10, alongside TJ Trinidad, Nadine Samonte, and Alfred Vargas.

Alonzo’s latest project in GMA was the Filipino adaptation of Start-Up, while Trillo starred in the recently concluded Maria Clara at Ibarra. – with reports from Charlene Enriquez/Rappler.com

Charlene Enriquez is a Rappler intern.