Devi and Paxton are going strong in ‘Never Have I Ever’ season 3 first look

MANILA, Philippines – Never Have I Ever is returning for a new season, and it looks like leading lady Devi is going strong with the dreamy Paxton Hall-Yoshida.

The upcoming third season will pick up where season two left off – with Devi and Paxton getting back together at the school dance as the third corner of their love triangle, Ben Gross, looks on.

The show released first look photos on social media on Monday, May 9, and by the looks of it, Devi is still on Team Paxton. In one photo, we see Devi and Paxton walking down the school hallway looking into each other’s eyes, while another shows her having a tense conversation with Ben.

Viewers also get a glimpse of Devi and her mom Nalini, Devi’s cousin Kamala, her best friends Eleanor and Fabiola, and a handsome new character, played by Anirudh Pisharody.

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy series created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. It follows Indian-American teenager Devi as she deals with high school, love triangles, her complicated relationship with her mom, and her grief from suddenly losing her dad.

Never Have I Ever season three is set to premiere on Netflix on August 12. – Rappler.com