Dolly de Leon joins cast of ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ season 2

DOLLY DE LEON. The actress is cast in season two of 'Nine Perfect Strangers.'

Dolly is set to star alongside Nicole Kidman, as well as Liv Ullman, Murray Bartlett, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Aras Aydin

MANILA, Philippines – Dolly de Leon’s Hollywood takeover continues as the actress joins the cast of the series Nine Perfect Strangers for its second season.

According to a Wednesday, June 21 report by Deadline, Dolly joins the cast along with Norwegian film legend Liv Ullmann, White Lotus and The Last of Us actor Murray Bartlett, Legends of Tomorrow star Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Turkish actor Aras Aydin.

They will be starring alongside the show’s star, Nicole Kidman, who is returning to reprise her role as Masha, the director of the wellness resort where the story takes place.

Based on a novel by Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers tells the story of nine people who book a 10-day stay at a remote wellness resort to destress, only to be tied up in a web of mysteries and secrets.

The first season starred Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Asher Keddie, Melvin Gregg, Tiffany Boone, Manny Jacinto, Grace Van Patten, Zoe Terakes, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale.

The show premiered on Hulu in August 2021. A release date for the second season has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com