‘Dora the Explorer’ live-action series heading to Paramount Plus

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time, Nickeoldeon’s hit animated show Dora the Explorer will become a live-action series, as announced by Paramount Plus during the ViacomCBS investor day on Tuesday, February 15, according to a Variety report.

Inspired by the tone of the hit 2019 Dora and the Lost City of Gold movie, the live-action series is said to be for a tween audience, Deadline said. The producers of the series are Nickelodeon and Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the original creators of Dora the Explorer.

As of this writing, the premiere date, directors, and cast have not yet been announced.

Other new offerings of Paramount Plus that were announced during the investor day are three new SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off movies on different Bikini Bottom characters, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series of films, and Blue’s Big City Adventure hybrid animation and live-action film.

Paramount Plus is an American streaming platform that is home to popular originals, shows, and box-office hit movies. – with reports from Edmar Delos Santos/Rappler.com

