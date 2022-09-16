‘Dr. Romantic’ to return for season 3

The original cast will also be coming back for another season of the hit Korean series

MANILA, Philippines – Dr. Romantic is coming back! The hit Korean drama is confirmed for a third season, a source from SBS said acccording to a Soompi report.

Dr. Romantic 3 will reportedly have the original cast back, such as lead actor Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Lee Sung-kyung. Original scriptwriters Kang Eun-kyung and Lim Hye-min will also be returning, as well as director Yoo In-suk. Filming will begin as soon as possible, with a slated premiere date in 2023.

“Dr. Romantic received great love from viewers each season. Although two years have passed, the production team and actors will all do our best to prepare so that we can repay those who still remember and await the return [of the series],” the production team said.

Dr. Romantic tells the story of Dr. Boo Yong-joo (Suk-kyu), an eccentric, triple-board certified top surgeon who leaves his prestigious job in Seoul’s Geosan University Hospital to work in the provincial Doldam Hospital to mentor young doctors Kang Dong-joo (Yeon-seok) and Seo-jeong (Hyun-jin).

Season one of the positively-received series first aired in 2016, while the second season aired in 2020. Both seasons are available to stream on Netflix. – Rappler.com