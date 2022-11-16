Dragdagulan na! ‘Drag Den Philippines’ to premiere in December

PREMIERING SOON. 'Drag Den' is set to launch on Prime Video in December.

The drag reality show starring ‘Drag Race’ star Manila Luzon is set to stream on Prime Video

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, drag fans! After a long wait, Drag Den Philippines is set to stream in December on Prime Video Philippines.

A teaser video posted on the Prime Video Philippines’ Twitter on Wednesday, November 16 showed host, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Manila Luzon, on set saying “This is the drag lord speaking. I just want to inform you that after years and years and years of searching, I’ve finally found it!”

The video then revealed that the show will launch in December 2022, though no specific date has been announced yet.

Drag Den Philippines is produced by Cornerstone and Project 8 with Antoinette Jadaone and Rod Singh as creative directors and producers.

The show was first announced in July 2021. It was meant to be “the first ever drag reality show in the country” but was preceded by Drag Race Philippines, the Philippine franchise of the wildly popular RuPaul’s Drag Race, which premiered in August. – Rappler.com