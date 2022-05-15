It’s finally here!: ‘Drag Race Philippines’ to premiere in August

'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 4 contestant Jiggly Caliente will serve as one of the judges

MANILA, Philippines – American company World of Wonder announced on Sunday, May 15, that the highly-anticipated Drag Race Philippines is set to premiere on August 17.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4 and All Stars 6 contestant Jiggly Caliente will serve as one of the judges. “I am overjoyed in a major, major way to be joining the judges panel for Drag Race Philippines,” the drag queen said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Mabu-hayyy~ 🇵🇭 Gagged to finally announce #DragRace legend @JigglyCaliente4 will be joining the #DragRacePH judge panel!#DragRacePH + the first international Untucked premieres August 17 on @wowpresentsplus ✨ pic.twitter.com/Fmmfx62jls — WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus) May 15, 2022

“There is a fierce Filipino drag race scene and I am proud to be returning to my home country in this new role as a Drag Race judge to shine a spotlight on these incredible artists to the world – or the universe, rather! Pak! Mabuhay, Drag Race.”

The trailer also revealed that Drag Race Philippines will be accompanied by the Untucked series, which will air alongside new episodes. The Untucked segment featured behind-the-scenes drama and unseen footage of the drag contestants.

RuPaul first announced in August 2021 that Drag Race Philippines is opening its casting audition. Other details about the reality drag competition, such as its host and contestants, have yet to be announced.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, which first premiered in 2009, was created by RuPaul and World of Wonder. The franchise spans different countries, including Thailand, Holland, the United Kingdom, and Spain.

One of the original series’ most popular queens, Filipino-American Manila Luzon, is set to host another drag queen reality competition, Drag Den Philippines. The show, a production by Philippines-based Cornerstone Entertainment, opened their casting in July 2021, but a premiere date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com