FIRST LOOK: Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe in ‘Sleep With Me’

MANILA, Philippines – Dreamscape Entertainment released the posters for Sleep With Me, the highly-anticipated series starring Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe.

The posters featured close-up shots of Lovi and Janine’s faces with their eyes closed. “Will you spend the rest of your nights with me?” Dreamscape Entertainment captioned the post.

Both stars also shared different versions of the poster in their respective Instagram accounts. “Are you ready to sleep with Luna and Harry,” Luna wrote, referring to their characters in the series.

Janine, meanwhile, said: “Gumawa tayo ng mundo na para sa [ating] dalawa lang.” (Let’s make a world for only the two of us.)

Sleep With Me revolves around the love story of an interabled couple – a radio DJ who needs a wheelchair and a girl who suffers from a sleep disorder. It marks Lovi and Janine’s first Kapamilya project together.

It is written and directed by Samantha Lee, whose works include queer films Baka Bukas and Billie and Emma.

After the series finished filming in February, Lovi took to her social media account to share why she considered this project to be special. “This series we recently shot holds a special place in my heart because I had to yet again break from my usual mold as an actor. I am really happy I did this with a team that was so game and easy-going. I’m so proud of this series,” she said.

Sleep With Me, which is also produced by Project 8 Projects and iWantTFC, is set for an August release, but a final premiere date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com