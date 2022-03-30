‘Meet Viktor Hargreeves’: Elliot Page reveals character’s new name in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3

ELLIOT PAGE. The actor gives an update on his character for 'The Umbrella Academy.'

MANILA, Philippines – Elliot Page revealed on Wednesday, March 30 that his character will now be known as Viktor in the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

The actor made the announcement with a still of his character from the upcoming new season. Netflix then shared the tweet and wrote, “Welcome to the family, Viktor – we’re so happy you’re here.”

Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here ❤️ https://t.co/hQwD4Vvlkd — Netflix (@netflix) March 29, 2022

Page, who played the titular superhero family’s misfit member Vanya Hargreeves (or the White Violin) in the first two seasons, came out as transgender and nonbinary in December 2020. “I can’t even begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he said then.

At that time, fans of the series have been wondering how the show would deal with Page’s revelation, considering that he portrays a female character.

The post on Wednesday is Netflix and Page’s first comment about their plans for the character. Although the streaming platform and the actor kept mum on additional details on how it will be addressed in the upcoming season, some fans are delighted that Page’s character, though not transgender in the comics, will align with the actor’s identity.

Based on a Dark Horse comic book written by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy tells the story of seven children born with different superpowers. They are adopted by eccentric billionaire Reginald Hargreeves (played by Colm Feore), who trains them to save the earth.

Aside from Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher are reprising their roles.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy will premiere on Netflix on June 22. – Rappler.com