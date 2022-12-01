WATCH: The ‘Emily in Paris’ season three trailer is out

The Netflix show Emily in Paris has just released the trailer for its third season. The trailer sees the titular Emily (Lily Collins) at a point of conflict in both her work life and her love life.
At this point in the series, Emily has lived in the city for about a year, and she gets caught up in a sizzling love triangle with her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and her French-class peer Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).
This is not the only crossroads in Emily’s life, with the trailer revealing she is working for two separate firms simultaneously. The trailer is narrated by Emily updating her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) about her life.
Emily in Paris premiered on Netflix in October 2020 and has since received nominations in both the 2021 Emmys and 2021 Golden Globes. The series has gained a strong following for the swoon-worthy exploits of Collin’s character but has garnered criticism for its supposedly stereotypical portrayal of the French people. – with reports from Jacob Tambunting/ Rappler.com
Jacob Tambunting is a Rappler intern.
