LOOK: Eva Le Queen joins ‘Drag Race: Global All Stars’ 

'It's high time for Asian drag excellence to be in the Hall of Fame. I'm representing the Philippines but at the same time Asia in general,' says Eva Le Queen

MANILA, Philippines – Drag queen Eva Le Queen will be representing the Philippines in the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars.

RuPaul’s Drag Race unveiled early Tuesday, July 16, the 12 queens competing for the show. Eva is the only one from the Philippines, while other queens hail from Belgium, Mexico, New Zealand, United States, and Italy, among others.

In the “Meet the Queens” video, Eva talked about her trademark as a drag queen.

“I always go for breathtaking looks, I use my body, my artwork, my wigs, my face to tell a story and start conversations,” she said. “I just have this fascination with dominant, dark, female energy.”

She also highlighted how she also opened more opportunities for fellow drag queens: “On top of me being a performer, I also create platforms and opportunities for my sisters. My dream is to elevate Filipino drag as a more viable profession for people who do the art.”

Eva added that she’s eager to represent Asian culture in the international drag stage, noting that it’s time for an Asian queen to win the competition.

“It’s high time for Asian drag excellence to be in the Hall of Fame. I’m representing the Philippines but at the same time Asia in general,” she said.

“I know that what I am going to show is a culmination of lots of the beauty, the artistry, the culture that we all have from that side of the world and now we’re bringing it to the global stage.”

Following the announcement, Eva took to social media to express her excitement for the competition.

“I can finally say it out loud. Let’s go GLOBAL DOMIN-Asian,” she wrote.

Eva competed in Drag Race Philippines season 1, where she finished as part of the Top 4. She’s the second Drag Race Philippines queen to compete in an international edition, following Marina Summers’ stint at Drag Race UK vs The World season 2.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Global All Stars will start airing on Paramount Plus on August 16. – Rappler.com