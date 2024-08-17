Eva Le Queen seeks to evolve Filipino drag through ‘Drag Race Global All Stars’ journey

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The ‘Drag Race Philippines’ season 1 finalist says viewers can expect a more vulnerable and mature version of Eva Le Queen in 'Global All Stars'

MANILA, Philippines – During a premiere viewing party of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars, Eva Le Queen was performing a lipsync of Six: The Musical’s “No Way” to an electric crowd when the stage went black and the music stopped.

“I have an announcement. Sumabog ‘yung [circuit] breaker (The circuit breaker broke). So we will take a couple of minutes to fix it. It is what it is,” she told the crowd in Pasig City on Friday, August 16.

When the lights returned, Eva yielded to the request of her fans to do her performance from the top. This moment showed how Eva wants to be remembered as a drag artist.

“For me, I want to solidify my name as a drag personality. I think what I’m good at is holding the mic and talking to people. What I’m good at is really doing business of drag, mounting an event such as this,” she said in a press conference before the viewing party.

Eva Le Queen performs at her premiere viewing party of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ in Pasig City on August 16, 2024. Russell Ku/Rappler

Eva is among the 12 queens that was selected by RuPaul to participate in Global All Stars. Though feeling pressure as the only Asian representative in the competition, the Drag Race Philippines season 1 finalist was confident as she was selected to participate in the first iteration of the new show.

“I didn’t have to fight for my spot. I didn’t have to audition for it. I was handpicked to do this,” she said.

The Filipino drag queen shared that meeting RuPaul for the first time in the main stage of Global All Stars was a “spiritual out-of-body experience” as Mother Ru “has done so much in my life” through the Drag Race franchise.

In Eva’s first meeting with the Global All Stars judging panel, Michelle Visage asked her what essential item she would bring if she were trapped in a deserted island. Eva picked lipgloss, saying she will “not be found dead with chappy lips.”

The answer elicited a “Good thinking” response from RuPaul.

Play Video

“I looked calm but I was losing my mind. It’s so surreal, it doesn’t look like it’s true…. I don’t even know if she realizes that she has that impact on that side of the world. And for her to say my name, Eva Le Queen, is like ‘Oh my god, she knows of me,’” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Being part of Global All Stars has been a huge honor for Eva but she only started processing what happened during the competition as the episodes are getting released. She added that she tried to forget about the show after filming ended.

“My mind refuses to acknowledge how big it actually is so that I can function normally…. I have to tried to forget about Global All Stars since I filmed it…. And now finally I’m able to talk about it…. Today marks that very day that I’m going to embrace this destiny 110% ‘cause I have been depriving myself of feeling anything about Global All Stars for such a long time,” she said.

When asked what viewers can expect from Eva in Global All Stars, she said, “You’re gonna expect someone that is, I would say, the highest version of Eva as a visual art, but also the more mature that I have been as a person.”

She also learned from the show that “it takes courage to bet on yourself” and that she was more vulnerable in the competition than she was during the first season of Drag Race Philippines.

“Looking back in retrospect, I think it’s a beautiful thing because Drag Race isn’t always about shade and roast. It’s art, and it’s human, and it’s beautiful.”

Cultivating Filipino drag

Eva’s Global All Stars premiere viewing party was not just a celebration of her international milestone, but it was a celebration of how far Filipino drag has come. She said that the future is bright as it’s going to be an “amazing next couple of years for drag.”

Several of her Drag Race Philippines sisters such as Precious Paula Nicole, Brigiding, Viñas Deluxe, Minty Fresh, Lady Morgana, Hana Beshie, Arizona Brandy, Bernie, Khianna, Maxie, and Tita Baby, were there to support or perform for Eva. Even the show’s host Paolo Ballesteros was in attendance to show some love for the Global All Stars contestant.

DRAG FAMILY. Filipino drag queens gather at Eva Le Queen’s premiere viewing party of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ in Pasig City on August 16, 2024. Russell Ku/Rappler

Eva’s parents and other family members, were also in attendance. The Filipino drag queen said that it was the first time for her parents to see her perform in drag.

FAMILY. Eva Le Queen and her family at the premiere viewing party event of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ on August 16, 2024. Russell Ku/Rappler

“The way we do drag is so so good. The makeup that we do, the performance, the talent, it’s really world-class. The only difference we have [with other queens] is international exposure and visibility. But nonetheless, we can eat them up. So me being [in Global All Stars] was not just about me, but it’s really about how excellent Filipinos are,” she said.

Eva also looked back on her journey in cultivating the next generation of Filipino drag queens through Drag Playhouse PH, which has now evolved into a drag talent and events agency.

She added the recent challenge win of her drag daughter Myx Chanel in Drag Race Philippines season 3 for her “trashion” runway made her realize the impact she has made on young talent.

Before Myx left for filming, I gave her one very firm advice — do not say I’m your Drag Mother. Myx is a very hardworking and talented kid. Headstrong and cunning. And I want her to earn 100% credit to all of the genius and magic that she makes. Earn her own flowers. I want her… — Ms. Eva (@eva_lequeen) August 14, 2024

“Myx mentioned about how she started her drag in one of my Zoom parties during the pandemic. And a lot of the young queens right now also started their drag there in my Playhouse parties…. That really made cry and made me sob because with everything that I’m doing and hearing that from Myx Chanel, saying that on national TV, I thought ‘Oh my god, I must have done something right,’” she said.

“For me, I just work, work, work. Carry on to the next big dream and just keep on doing what I do without really realizing what I do unless people tell it. Sobrang gandang moment ‘to (It was such a beautiful moment). I was reminded that I was more than just Eva Le Queen, I was more than just Global All Stars. There’s actually an impact that I have created that’s more real than anything,” Eva added.

As Eva soaks in the Global All Stars glory, she aims to use that momentum and platform to further evolve Filipino drag.

“The global is just a feather [in] my cap, honestly, to tell them that there is something this possible. But I think unless I really do the work and start it from the ground up, I think I would live a more fulfilling run on Global All Stars knowing that I was something more other than that.” – Rappler.com